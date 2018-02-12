Bluegrass Prodigy Billy Strings Plots 2018 Spring Tour

Billy Strings doesn't have any trouble living up to his name. One of the latest breakneck guitar pickers to emerge in the bluegrass world, the Michigan native has just announced plans for a 19-date spring tour.

Released last September, Strings' debut LP Turmoil & Tinfoil bowed at Number Three on the Billboard bluegrass chart, positioning Strings for a big 2018. Currently in the midst of a winter tour, he'll be getting his two-month spring tour underway on March 23rd at the Suwannee Spring Reunion in Live Oak, Florida, with other festival appearances along the way at Bender Jamboree in Las Vegas and Old Settlers Fest in Dale, Texas. The newly announced dates wrap up May 13th at Blue Rider Music Center in Kernersville, North Carolina.

Strings, who played in a metal band as a teenager, still channels that high-voltage approach in his present-day live acoustic performances. "We jumped all over the stage and kicked each other and spit on people in the audience," he told Rolling Stone Country last summer. "I don't do that at my shows now, but I almost can't help but move around like that. There's so much energy there. When you go to a metal show and everyone's jumping around and jumping off stage – man, there's something really special going on there."

His next show takes place at eTown in Boulder, Colorado on February 20th. The full itinerary of Billy Strings' spring 2018 tour:

March 22-23 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwanee Spring Reunion

March 24 – Pelham, TN @ Bluegrass Underground

April 5 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

April 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic at Bootleg

April 7 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

April 12-15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bender Jamboree

April 20 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler's Music Festival

April 24 – Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival

April 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

April 26 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

April 27 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ River Street Jazz Cafe

April 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Charm City Bluegrass Festival

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

May 3 – Charlottesville, PA @ The Southern

May 4 – Hot Springs, NC @ French Broad River Festival

May 5 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

May 13 – Kernersville, NC @ Blue Ridge Music Center