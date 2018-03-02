Watch Blake Shelton's Nostalgic 'I Lived It' Video

Blake Shelton takes a trip down memory lane – which, in this case, is a dirt road – in the new music video for his latest single, "I Lived It."

The song, which was released last fall on the Texoma Shore LP, takes a nostalgic look back at Shelton's country childhood in Oklahoma, which is a central part of the new album. Chewing tobacco with his grandfather, his mother storing grease in Crisco containers – such memories are sung over sepia-toned reenactments of a young Shelton driving a pickup truck or an even younger one mowing the lawn. There are also some real-life childhood photos of the singer, including holding a guitar with a beaming smile.

Shelton returned to his second job on Monday, serving as a coach alongside Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys on a new season of NBC's The Voice. He also scooped up an ACM nomination for Single Record of the Year, for his hit "I'll Name the Dogs."