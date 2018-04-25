See Blake Shelton, 'Voice' Team Sing Sam and Dave's 'I Thank You'

As Season 14 of The Voice chugs along towards the finale, coaches Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton took a break on Tuesday to join their teams on the stage.

For the live Top 11 episode, Team Blake performed soul duo Sam & Dave's 1968 single "I Thank You," which ZZ Top famously covered on their 1979 album Degüello. Joining Shelton for the breezy, horn-assisted number was soul singer Kyla Jade, country artist Spensha Baker, and Pryor Baird. The bluesy Baird kicks things off with his powerful growl, before Shelton jumps in with his confident, smooth baritone and then makes way for Jade and Baker to shine with their effortless, gospel-influenced riffs.

All three of Shelton's remaining team members have advanced to the show's Top 11. The Voice returns next Monday, April 30th on NBC.