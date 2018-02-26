It's been a couple years since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released their studio duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," but the famous pair still finds opportunities to perform the emotional tune in concert. They brought it out at a recent tour stop in Moline, Illinois, which you can see above.

In a fan-captured video from the February 23rd show on Shelton's Country Music Freaks Tour, the two musicians stand face to face, Shelton strumming his guitar and Stefani dancing along to the mid-tempo rocker. After the first chorus, Shelton exclaims, "That's Gwen Stefani!"

"Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which the real-life romantic pair wrote together, appeared on Shelton's 2016 album If I'm Honest. Shelton and Stefani also co-wrote "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," the title track from Stefani's 2017 holiday album.

In addition to sharing the stage on Friday, Shelton and Stefani took some time over the weekend to celebrate the fourth birthday of Stefani's son Apollo with a Scooby Doo-themed birthday party. Shelton will again serve as a coach on the 14th season of NBC's The Voice, which premieres tonight.