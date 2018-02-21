Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley to Headline Watershed Festival 2018

The country music world is still in the midst of winter cruise season, but festival season is just around the corner and one of the most picturesque on the calendar has just revealed its lineup. Blake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert and Brad Paisley will headline the 2018 Watershed Festival, which takes place at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.

Held outside the city of George in the central part of the state, Watershed takes place over three days from August 3rd to 5th. Big & Rich, Brett Young, Cassadee Pope, Chris Lane, Clint Black, Cole Swindell, Dee Jay Silver, Dustin Lynch, Granger Smith, Jillian Jacqueline, Locash, Morgan Evans and Raelynn are also on the bill, with more artists to be added at a later date.

This year marks the seventh edition of Watershed, which shares its home with Sasquatch! Music Festival and overlooks the Columbia River. Tickets and camping passes go on sale to "Shedders" next Friday, March 2nd, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Headlined last year by Chris Stapleton, Watershed is one of many festival appearances for Shelton in particular. The singer, currently in the midst of his Country Music Freaks Tour, will also perform at Milwaukee Summerfest and Michigan's Faster Horses Festival this summer.