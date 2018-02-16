Hear Blackberry Smoke's Driving New Song 'Best Seat in the House'

Southern-rock quintet Blackberry Smoke deliver a blistering reminder that everyone wants what they don't have – with the added caveat that maybe, good things come to those who wait – in their newly released song "Best Seat in the House."

Related How Blackberry Smoke Revived Southern Rock With New Album With 'Like an Arrow' debuting at Number One, the Georgia band helps make a fading genre cool again

Described by lead singer Charlie Starr as a sort of "sarcastic complaint," the jangling track features bright guitars, a driving rhythm and Starr's determined vocal with lyrics about struggling to get ahead. "All my life, I've been turned down / One of these days I'll get the best seat in the house," he sings in the foot-stomping chorus.

"Best Seat in the House" follows "Flesh and Bone" as the second song to be released from Blackberry Smoke's forthcoming sixth studio LP, Find a Light. Produced by the band with Starr writing or co-writing each of the 13 new songs, the album will be released April 6th and features guest appearances by Amanda Shires, the Wood Brothers and Robert Randolph.

Blackberry Smoke are on the road now with an extensive, coast-to-coast tour lined up through 2018, including select dates on Lynyrd Skynyrd's farewell tour and shows with Marshall Tucker Band.