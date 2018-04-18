Hitting the road with her friends in Bermuda Triangle has given Becca Mancari more than an outlet for new music. It's given her a chance to reimagine her own songs, like with a stunning new recording of "Golden" that features bandmates Brittany Howard and Jesse Lafser.

"Golden" originally appeared on the Nashville singer-songwriter's debut LP Good Woman in 2017, a dreamy love ballad with washes of pedal steel to complement the gentle hum of Mancari's vocal. Though the album version was pretty sparse in terms of instrumentation, the new acoustic recording has an even softer, warmer touch, with Howard and Lafser supplying harmonies developed through live performances of the song while on tour as Bermuda Triangle.

"Golden' is one of those songs that just keeps coming back. The story lives on. For this version, I wanted to recreate the song in way that focused on the vocals and felt dreamy like a memory," Mancari says in a release accompanying the new recording. She even returned to the same studio where she'd cut the original – Trace Horse Studio in Nashville – but this time producer Juan Solorzano added an extra dimension with a fresh string arrangement.

Having been on tour in recent weeks with Bermuda Triangle, Mancari will return to the road through the spring and summer with her own band, first appearing with Joseph and the Weeks before heading to Europe in support of Julien Baker. She plays City Winery in Boston, Massachusetts on April 23rd.