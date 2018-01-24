Florida Georgia Line and pop singer Bebe Rexha brought their grooving hit "Meant to Be" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, showing off the latest hybrid of smooth R&B and pop to top the country charts.

Dressed in all black and with smoke rolling across the stage, FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley set the laid-back tone of the song before Rexha joined in for the second verse, building up to a sensual three-part harmony all about enjoying a casual, in-the-moment romance.

"That's how you do it right there," Fallon said after the performance ended, while the studio audience gave the trio a rare standing ovation.

Co-written by Hubbard with Rexha, Josh Miller and David Garcia, the crossover hit appears on Rexha's All Your Fault: Part 2 EP and was not originally intended for release as a country single. Increasing buzz from fans changed that plan, and the track debuted at Number One on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, giving Rexha the unlikely distinction of becoming the first solo female to debut in that chart's top position. "Meant to Be" has now been at Number One for eight weeks, and is also inside the Top 20 of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.