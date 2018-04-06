Hear Ashley Monroe's Hypnotic New Song 'Wild Love'

With the unveiling of "Wild Love" from her upcoming LP Sparrow, Ashley Monroe continues the uninhibited exploration of sensuality that distinguished the recently released "Hands on You."

Related Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Album Details Follow-up to Grammy-nominated 'The Blade' features Pistol Annies' Angaleena Presley among songwriting collaborators

While "Hands on You" expressed more regret and personal disappointment at not taking decisive action, "Wild Love" – co-written by Monroe with Brendan Benson and Waylon Payne – can be seen as a sort of prequel to that tune, with Monroe declaring with no trace of a blush that she wants to meet a stranger who will "pull my hair and call my name." Less primal and direct than that would suggest of the song overall – think Harlequin romance versus 50 Shades of Grey – is the song's reference to desiring love that will "wash over me like Barcelona rain," although, interestingly, another European city can lay claim to the song's roots.

"'Wild Love' was inspired by my first trip to London ," Monroe says. "I felt alive and a hunger to be wild, I suppose. Brendan Benson and Waylon Payne took it to another level."



Ashley Monroe's Sparrow will be released April 20th.

