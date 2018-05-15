See Ashley Monroe's Sensual 'Hands on You' on 'Seth Meyers'

Breaking News: Tom Wolfe, 'Right Stuff' Author and New Journalism Legend, Dead at 87
Ashley Monore and Jon Randall ("Whiskey Lullaby") penned "Hands on You," inspired in part by the "gritty" songs of Aimee Mann.

Ashley Monroe took her unabashedly seductive "Hands on You" to late-night television Monday night, performing the track from her recently released album Sparrow on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

With its references to "innuendoes indiscreet," and wandering hands getting busy in a locked bathroom stall and a motel room, "Hands on You" raises a few eyebrows – along with the temperature – but at its core it's really a song about regret and chances not taken. Monroe and her collaborator Jon Randall (the award-winning co-writer of Brad Paisley's "Whiskey Lullaby") found inspiration in the songs of an artist they both admire for her unique perspective.

"We were talking that day, and we both said let's just make it real, make it gritty," Monroe tells Rolling Stone Country. "He and I both love Aimee Mann. We were talking about some of her funky lyrics, her way of saying stuff. So we just went weird with lines like 'innuendos indiscreet.' Women love it. All of my girlfriends, that's their favorite song. But it's [my husband] John's favorite song, too."

Coinciding with the weekend of the upcoming CMA Music Festival, Monroe will be the subject of the latest Songwriter Session at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Saturday, June 9th, at 11:30 a.m., Monroe will be interviewed by Tyler Mahan Coe, host of the engrossing country music-themed Cocaine and Rhinestones podcast. 