See Ashley Monroe's Sensual 'Hands on You' on 'Seth Meyers'

Ashley Monroe took her unabashedly seductive "Hands on You" to late-night television Monday night, performing the track from her recently released album Sparrow on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

With its references to "innuendoes indiscreet," and wandering hands getting busy in a locked bathroom stall and a motel room, "Hands on You" raises a few eyebrows – along with the temperature – but at its core it's really a song about regret and chances not taken. Monroe and her collaborator Jon Randall (the award-winning co-writer of Brad Paisley's "Whiskey Lullaby") found inspiration in the songs of an artist they both admire for her unique perspective.

"We were talking that day, and we both said let's just make it real, make it gritty," Monroe tells Rolling Stone Country. "He and I both love Aimee Mann. We were talking about some of her funky lyrics, her way of saying stuff. So we just went weird with lines like 'innuendos indiscreet.' Women love it. All of my girlfriends, that's their favorite song. But it's [my husband] John's favorite song, too."