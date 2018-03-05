Ashley Monroe Reveals 'Sparrow' Album Details

Ashley Monroe has unveiled details surrounding the April 20th release of her album, Sparrow, which was recorded with producer Dave Cobb in Nashville 's historic RCA Studio A. See the track listing and songwriter credits below.

Monroe, who re-teamed onstage with her Pistol Annies' cohorts Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley last weekend during stops on Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour, collaborated with Presley – and British singer-songwriter Josh O'Keefe – on the album's tender ballad "Daddy I Told You," one of Sparrow's many standout tracks.

Other highlights include the LP's intensely delicate opener "Orphan," with an opening line that inspired the album's title, and the recently released "Hands on You," a thickly sensual song that puts the singer in smoke-filled Amy Winehouse territory. Monroe also teamed with notable writer-artists Brendan Benson and Waylon Payne, including on the seductive "Wild Love," and with longtime friend Anderson East, recording the album while pregnant with son Dalton , who was born last August.

"I knew I wanted to work with Dave," Monroe says of the famed producer, who has guided the albums of Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Mary Chapin Carpenter, among dozens of others. "All of his records are consistently awesome and classic, timeless, old and new all in one."

Sparrow is the follow-up to Monroe's The Blade, featuring the Grammy-nominated title cut. The LP will be in stores and at digital outlets April 20th. Miranda Lambert has also hinted that a new Pistol Annies record is due later this year.

Sparrow track listing (and songwriter credits):

1. "Orphan" (Ashley Monroe, Gordie Sampson, Paul Moak)

2. "Hard on a Heart" (Ashley Monroe, Blu Sanders, Paul Moak)

3. "Hands on You" (Ashley Monroe, Jon Randall)

4. "Mother's Daughter" (Ashley Monroe, Brendan Benson, Ryan Beaver)

5. "Rita" (Ashley Monroe, Nicole Galyon, Paul Moak)

6. "Wild Love" (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Brendan Benson)

7. "This Heaven" ( Anderson East, Ashley Monroe, Aaron Raitiere)

8. "I'm Trying To" (Ashley Monroe, Kassi Ashton, Jon Randall)

9. "She Wakes Me Up (Rescue Me)" (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Paul Moak)

10. "Paying Attention" (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Brendan Benson)

11. "Daddy I Told You" (Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, Josh O'Keefe)

12. "Keys to the Kingdom" (Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne)

Missing Piece Group



