Ashley McBryde just announced the highly anticipated arrival of her debut LP Girl Going Nowhere (out March 30th) and last night, she also made her television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Introduced by Meyers as "poised to break out in 2018," McBryde and her band launched into a dynamite version of her single "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega," showing their range by moving from a soft, subdued opening to punches of dreamy slide guitar solos. And, at the center, McBryde's warm, pitch-perfect vocals tell the story of how it pays to find the light, even in the darkest of days.

"We made a point to call out not just other people's problems, but the problems we were having," McBryde told Rolling Stone Country about the song written alongside Jesse Rice and Nicolette Hayford. "One of us was a bag-packed first-love leaver. One of us was a double-down dreamer and one of us was homesick. That's real and you can't fake it, and if we felt that way, someone else did too. And everybody loves a dive bar, right?"

Currently on tour with Luke Combs, McBryde plays next at the Seagate Convention Center in Toledo, Ohio on February 1st.