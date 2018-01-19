Ashley McBryde Readies LP 'Girl Going Nowhere,' Shares New Video

Back in high school in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas, an Algebra teacher once tried to crush Ashley McBryde's dreams of being a songwriter by telling her she'd never amount to anything. Years later, McBryde turned that moment into a song and that song into the title of her highly anticipated new record Girl Going Nowhere, out March 30th. Now that McBryde is opening shows for Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, playing the Grand Ole Opry and seeing her single "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" make waves on the streaming charts, Girl Going Nowhere is less of a kiss-off to those who didn't believe and more a testament to keeping faith in yourself above all else.

Produced by Jay Joyce, Girl Going Nowhere boasts eleven songs all written or co-written by McBryde and captured to retain their raw, honest nature – nothing is loaded with auto tune, and they made sure to keep a moody, late-night vibe in the studio to replicate the feeling of the years she spent playing dive bars and open mics, honing her sound.

"[Joyce said] 'let's meet at six p.m. at night and go until we can't go anymore. I want to feel the way you felt for eleven years in those bars,'" McBryde says about the experience recording with her band. "I wanted it to be not a perfect, but an imperfect, Polaroid of us, me and the guys."

McBryde is gifted at flipping metaphors on their head and building cinematic scenes that feel as vivid as they do intimately personal – as she does on her newest release, "American Scandal," using a very famous love affair to illustrate the appeal of a dangerous romance. Watch the video, where McBryde adds to her plentiful tattoo collection, above.

On the road through summer with Luke Combs and Lambert, McBryde will also make her television debut this Tuesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Full track listing for Girl Going Nowhere is below.

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

"Radioland" (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire, Chris Roberts)

"American Scandal" (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Terri Jo Box)

"Southern Babylon" (Ashley McBryde, Tommy Collier)

"The Jacket" (Ashley McBryde, Olivia Rudeen, Neal Cotty)

"Livin' Next to Leroy" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

"A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Jesse Rice)

"Andy (I Can't Live Without You)" (Ashley McBryde)

"El Dorado" (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Patrick Savage)

"Tired of Being Happy" (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Blue Foley)

"Home Sweet Highway" (Ashley McBryde, CJ Field, Blue Foley)