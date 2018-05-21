Ashley McBryde Plots Fall 2018 Girl Going Nowhere Tour

Ashley McBryde has announced 30 shows for her Girl Going Nowhere Tour, which gets underway in September. Named for her major label debut album, the tour will be McBryde's first-ever headlining trek, after serving as the opening act for Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert in 2017 and early 2018.



Launching September 5th with a show at Terminal West in Atlanta, Georgia, the tour will send McBryde through the South – including a stop at her alma mater Arkansas State University – and to a one-off date with Little Big Town at Red Rocks Amphitheater before she heads overseas for a handful of shows in the U.K. In November, she'll return to the U.S. to wrap up the tour with a series of dates in the Midwest and Northeast, concluding with a December 15th gig at Anthology in Rochester, New York. Dee White will open most U.S. dates of the tour.

McBryde's Girl Going Nowhere was released March 30th and contained the uplifting lead single "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega," along with the title track – written for a grade school teacher told her that she wouldn't be able to make it in music – and "Radioland," her polished ode to the magic of discovering something new on the radio.

"Everything I ever needed came out of a radio and a dashboard," she told Rolling Stone. "My Mount Rushmore of what was cool came out of a radio – Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, Mark Chesnutt."



Tickets to the additional dates of the Girl Going Nowhere Tour go on sale Friday, May 25th.

Dates for the fall leg of Ashley McBryde's Girl Going Nowhere Tour:

September 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

September 6 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

September 7 – Greenville, S.C. @ Terminal West

September 8 – Rome, GA @ Rome City Brewing Company

September 11 – Bardstown, KY @ Mammy's Kitchen

September 12 – Abington, VA @ Washington County Fair

September 13 – Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton

September 14 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2 Nightclub

September 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater (with Little Big Town)

September 22 – Mountain Home, AR @ Arkansas State University

September 27 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

September 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

October 3 – Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute

October 4 – London, U.K. @ Shepherd's Bush Empire

October 5 – London, U.K. @ Shepherd's Bush Empire

October 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 ABC

October 8 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz Manchester

October 10 – London, U.K. @ Islington Assembly Hall

October 13 – Greenville, MS @ Mighty Mississippi Music Festival

October 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

November 1 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Theatre

November 2 – Panama City, FL @ The Barn at The Wicked Wheel

November 7 – Oxford, OH @ Brick Street Bar

November 8 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

November 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Eight Seconds Saloon

November 10 – Rootstown, OH @ The Blue Note

November 30 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

December 5 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

December 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

December 8 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

December 12 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm and Grill

December 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works

December 14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

December 15 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology