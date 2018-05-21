Ashley McBryde Plots Fall 2018 Girl Going Nowhere Tour

Ashley McBryde has announced 30 shows for her Girl Going Nowhere Tour, which gets underway in September. Named for her major label debut album, the tour will be McBryde's first-ever headlining trek, after serving as the opening act for Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert in 2017 and early 2018.
Launching September 5th with a show at Terminal West in Atlanta, Georgia, the tour will send McBryde through the South – including a stop at her alma mater Arkansas State University – and to a one-off date with Little Big Town at Red Rocks Amphitheater before she heads overseas for a handful of shows in the U.K. In November, she'll return to the U.S. to wrap up the tour with a series of dates in the Midwest and Northeast, concluding with a December 15th gig at Anthology in Rochester, New York. Dee White will open most U.S. dates of the tour.
McBryde's Girl Going Nowhere was released March 30th and contained the uplifting lead single "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega," along with the title track – written for a grade school teacher told her that she wouldn't be able to make it in music – and "Radioland," her polished ode to the magic of discovering something new on the radio.
"Everything I ever needed came out of a radio and a dashboard," she told Rolling Stone. "My Mount Rushmore of what was cool came out of a radio – Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, Mark Chesnutt."
Tickets to the additional dates of the Girl Going Nowhere Tour go on sale Friday, May 25th.
Dates for the fall leg of Ashley McBryde's Girl Going Nowhere Tour:
September 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
September 6 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
September 7 – Greenville, S.C. @ Terminal West
September 8 – Rome, GA @ Rome City Brewing Company
September 11 – Bardstown, KY @ Mammy's Kitchen
September 12 – Abington, VA @ Washington County Fair
September 13 – Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton
September 14 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2 Nightclub
September 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater (with Little Big Town)
September 22 – Mountain Home, AR @ Arkansas State University
September 27 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
September 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
October 3 – Birmingham, U.K. @ 02 Institute
October 4 – London, U.K. @ Shepherd's Bush Empire
October 5 – London, U.K. @ Shepherd's Bush Empire
October 7 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 ABC
October 8 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz Manchester
October 10 – London, U.K. @ Islington Assembly Hall
October 13 – Greenville, MS @ Mighty Mississippi Music Festival
October 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
November 1 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Theatre
November 2 – Panama City, FL @ The Barn at The Wicked Wheel
November 7 – Oxford, OH @ Brick Street Bar
November 8 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
November 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Eight Seconds Saloon
November 10 – Rootstown, OH @ The Blue Note
November 30 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room
December 5 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
December 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
December 8 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
December 12 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm and Grill
December 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works
December 14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
December 15 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology