Watch Anderson East Play Camp Counselor in Whimsical 'Girlfriend' Video

New clip accompanies groove-heavy tune from soul singer's new album 'Encore,' out January 12th

The release of Anderson East's sophomore album Encore is just around the corner, and to tide fans over, the soulful artist just shared a new track, "Girlfriend," and an accompanying video.

A brassy ode to coveting another's lover, "Girlfriend" marries the blue-eyed soul of East's earlier work with the orchestral "wall of sound"-like arrangements heard in previously released Encore songs "All on My Mind" and "King for a Day." East wrote the track with Encore producer Dave Cobb, songwriter Aaron Raitiere, and EDM artist/producer Avicii.

The video is a Wes Anderson-esque tale of young love at summer camp starring East as a guitar-toting camp counselor. Without spoiling too much of the storyline, the multi-chapter clip's sweet romance and playfully choreographed action sequences are plenty bombastic enough to do justice to the horn-heavy track.

Encore is out January 12th. East will kick off his Encore World Tour 2018 on January 11th at New York's Bowery Ballroom.