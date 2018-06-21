AmericanaFest 2018 Lineup Adds John Prine, Milk Carton Kids and More

With a total of more than 250 artists set to perform at the Americana Music Association's annual AmericanaFest in September, the event is a must-attend for Americana fans. The festival announced 100 additions to the lineup on Thursday, with John Prine and Friends among the most anticipated.

Related Brandy Clark, American Aquarium Lead AmericanaFest 2018 Lineup Lee Ann Womack, Alejandro Escovedo also among initial group of performers for annual Nashville event running September 11th - 16th

Also appearing during the six-day festival, which takes place at venues throughout Music City, will be Milk Carton Kids, Ashley Monroe, Jim Lauderdale, Asleep at the Wheel, Courtney Marie Andrews, Nicki Bluhm, John Hiatt, Lucie Silvas, Hayes Carll, Kyle Daniel, Robbie Fulks with Linda Gail Lewis, soul and gospel legend Candi Staton, and the UK Americana Music Association's reigning Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award winners, the Wandering Hearts, along with dozens of others.

Last April, the AMA announced the first round of performers at the 19th consecutive festival and conference, which will include Brandy Clark, American Aquarium, Lee Ann Womack (in her annual showcase featuring special guests), Alejandro Escovedo, John Carter Cash, the Earls of Leicester, Don Flemons, Mary Gauthier, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Oates, and more.

The American Music Association's AmericanaFest takes place from September 11th to 16th, with the Americana Honors & Awards show set for September 12th at the venerable Ryman Auditorium. Passes for AmericanaFest start at $75 and are on sale now.

Here's the newly announced lineup additions:

Aaron Lee Tasjan

AHI

Amy Helm

Amythyst Kiah

Andrew Combs

Ashley Monroe

Asleep at the Wheel

Austin Lucas

Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons

Blackfoot Gypsies

Bobby Long

Bones Owens

Bottle Rockets

Buffalo Gospel

Caleb Caudle

Candi Staton

Carson McHone

CORDOVAS

Courtney Marie Andrews

Daniel Donato

Darling West

Doug Seegers

Esther Rose

Fanny Lumsden

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Great Peacock

Greyhounds

Guthrie Trapp

Guy Davis

Hayes Carll

HYWAYS

I'm With Her

Ian Noe

J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)

Jackie Greene

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Jedd Hughes

Jill Andrews

Jim Lauderdale

Jim White

John Hiatt

John Paul Keith

John Prine and Friends

John Smith

Johnny Irion

Kaia Kater

Kelsey Waldon

Kirby Brown

Kristin Andreassen

Kyle Daniel

Leah Blevins

Lera Lynn

Logan Ledger

Lucie Silvas

Mando Saenz

Mandy Barnett

Mike Farris

Mindy Smith

Mipso

Molly Tuttle

My Politic

Nicki Bluhm

Ordinary Elephant

Peter Case

Phil Cook

Pony Bradshaw

River Whyless

Robbie Fulks with Linda Gail Lewis

Robby Hecht & Caroline Spence

Romantica

Ross Cooper

Ruby Boots

Ruen Brothers

Sam Morrow

Sarah Borges

Sugaray Rayford Band

SZLACHETKA

The Americans

The Andy Golledge Band

The Band of Heathens

The Josephines

The Last Revel

The Milk Carton Kids

The Nude Party

The Reckless Electric

The Suffers

THE WANDERING HEARTS

The Watson Twins

The Way Down Wanderers

Tim Bluhm

Tommy Ash

Treetop Flyers

Tyler Ramsey

Tyrone Cotton

Van William

Whitehorse

Will Hoge

William the Conqueror



