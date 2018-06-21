AmericanaFest 2018 Lineup Adds John Prine, Milk Carton Kids and More

With a total of more than 250 artists set to perform at the Americana Music Association's annual AmericanaFest in September, the event is a must-attend for Americana fans. The festival announced 100 additions to the lineup on Thursday, with John Prine and Friends among the most anticipated.
Also appearing during the six-day festival, which takes place at venues throughout Music City, will be Milk Carton Kids, Ashley Monroe, Jim Lauderdale, Asleep at the Wheel, Courtney Marie Andrews, Nicki Bluhm, John Hiatt, Lucie Silvas, Hayes Carll, Kyle Daniel, Robbie Fulks with Linda Gail Lewis, soul and gospel legend Candi Staton, and the UK Americana Music Association's reigning Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award winners, the Wandering Hearts, along with dozens of others.
Last April, the AMA announced the first round of performers at the 19th consecutive festival and conference, which will include Brandy Clark, American Aquarium, Lee Ann Womack (in her annual showcase featuring special guests), Alejandro Escovedo, John Carter Cash, the Earls of Leicester, Don Flemons, Mary Gauthier, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Oates, and more.
The American Music Association's AmericanaFest takes place from September 11th to 16th, with the Americana Honors & Awards show set for September 12th at the venerable Ryman Auditorium. Passes for AmericanaFest start at $75 and are on sale now.
Here's the newly announced lineup additions:
Aaron Lee Tasjan
AHI
Amy Helm
Amythyst Kiah
Andrew Combs
Ashley Monroe
Asleep at the Wheel
Austin Lucas
Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons
Blackfoot Gypsies
Bobby Long
Bones Owens
Bottle Rockets
Buffalo Gospel
Caleb Caudle
Candi Staton
Carson McHone
CORDOVAS
Courtney Marie Andrews
Daniel Donato
Darling West
Doug Seegers
Esther Rose
Fanny Lumsden
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Great Peacock
Greyhounds
Guthrie Trapp
Guy Davis
Hayes Carll
HYWAYS
I'm With Her
Ian Noe
J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)
Jackie Greene
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Jedd Hughes
Jill Andrews
Jim Lauderdale
Jim White
John Hiatt
John Paul Keith
John Prine and Friends
John Smith
Johnny Irion
Kaia Kater
Kelsey Waldon
Kirby Brown
Kristin Andreassen
Kyle Daniel
Leah Blevins
Lera Lynn
Logan Ledger
Lucie Silvas
Mando Saenz
Mandy Barnett
Mike Farris
Mindy Smith
Mipso
Molly Tuttle
My Politic
Nicki Bluhm
Ordinary Elephant
Peter Case
Phil Cook
Pony Bradshaw
River Whyless
Robbie Fulks with Linda Gail Lewis
Robby Hecht & Caroline Spence
Romantica
Ross Cooper
Ruby Boots
Ruen Brothers
Sam Morrow
Sarah Borges
Sugaray Rayford Band
SZLACHETKA
The Americans
The Andy Golledge Band
The Band of Heathens
The Josephines
The Last Revel
The Milk Carton Kids
The Nude Party
The Reckless Electric
The Suffers
THE WANDERING HEARTS
The Watson Twins
The Way Down Wanderers
Tim Bluhm
Tommy Ash
Treetop Flyers
Tyler Ramsey
Tyrone Cotton
Van William
Whitehorse
Will Hoge
William the Conqueror