Americana Trio Devil Makes Three Plots Winter Tour

More than a year after releasing Redemption & Ruin, Americana trio the Devil Makes Three continue to tour heavily behind the new album, with a cross-country tour lined up for early 2018.

The 23-date run kicks off in Madison, Wisconsin, on January 10th. From there, the band cuts a wide arc throughout much of North America, bypassing the their home state of California and, instead, making stops at theaters and ballrooms across the Midwest, South and Northeast. The whirlwind tour winds to a close February 10th in Dallas.

Redemption & Ruin was an album of firsts, with the Devil Makes Three putting its own stamp on a collections of roots-rock covers — including songs by Muddy Waters, Tom Waits and Kris Kristofferson — alongside all-star guests like Emmylou Harris and guitar wiz Duane Eddy. It was a move that helped connect the band to the godfathers of Americana music, pushing the album to the top of the Billboard Bluegrass chart in the process. With the album cycle for Redemption & Ruin likely coming to a close later next year, the Devil Makes Three will begin closing down their promotional push with another newly-announced show: a headlining gig at Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 25th. The Wood Brothers and Murder by Death will round out the bill.

Here's the full schedule of the Devil Makes Three's winter and spring dates:

January 10 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

January 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

January 12 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

January 13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

January 14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

January 16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

January 18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

January 19 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

January 20 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

January 23 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

January 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

January 25 – Providence, RI @ Fete

January 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

January 27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

January 30 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

January 31 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

February 1 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

February 2 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

February 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

February 7 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

February 8 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

February 9 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

February 10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater