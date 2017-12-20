Americana Jamgrass Band Cabinet to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus'

Cabinet, the Americana band that blended bluegrass, country and jam elements and built a dedicated fan base via inspired, often frenetic concerts, have announced they're taking an "indefinite hiatus."

Writing on Facebook on Wednesday, the group, formed in 2006 and named one of Rolling Stone Country's Artists You Need to Know in 2015, attributed the break to a need to "take a step back, reflect, focus on our families, on ourselves, breathe and be grateful."

Led by cousins Pappy Biondo and J.P. Biondo, the group became fixtures on the jam-band circuit, performing regularly at the Allman Brothers' Peach Music Festival every summer near their native Scranton. The band also staged their own annual gathering, the Susquehanna Breakdown, and most recently toured with experimental bluegrass artist Billy Strings and punky bluegrassers Whiskey Shivers.

Guitarist Mickey Coviello, bassist Dylan Skursky, fiddler Todd Kopec and drummer Jami Novak rounded out the lineup, with Novak departing in 2016. He was replaced by drummer Josh Karis in April.

"There was no mission, the only mission was to create music. There was no 'Let's make this our career,'" Pappy Biondo told Rolling Stone Country in 2015, reflecting on how the group stumbled into bluegrass. "The instruments themselves drove us to where we are today. J.P. didn't know what a mandolin was, and I had no idea what a banjo was. We looked at each other and were like, 'We're a bluegrass band – but what's bluegrass?'"



Cabinet will fulfill their final three show obligations of the year before going their separate ways on January 1st. They'll perform December 29th in Burlington, Vermont; December 30th in Syracuse, New York; and a hometown New Year's Eve gig in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

They released their last studio album, Cool River, in October.