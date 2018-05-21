Brandy Clark, Amanda Shires Set for New 'Americana at the Ryman' Series

Americana music is set to take the spotlight on Nashville's most hallowed stage this summer with a new concert series dubbed "Americana at the Ryman." The six-week series will feature appearances by Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Amanda Shires and more.

Modeled after the Ryman Auditorium's long-running Bluegrass Nights Series, which celebrates its 25th season in 2018, Americana at the Ryman will showcase a pair of artists each week, with Americana icon Miller kicking off the opening night on July 15th with a "Buddy Miller and Friends" blowout that includes Lee Ann Womack, Tony Joe White, the McCrary Sisters, Elizabeth Cook and Parker Millsap.

From there, performances will pair Lauderdale and William Fitzsimmons, Mark O'Connor and Brandy Clark, Shires and Caitlin Rose, and Justin Townes Earle and Band of Heathens. (The lineup for an August 5th date has yet to be announced.) The summer series wraps up August 19th. Like Bluegrass Nights, Americana at the Ryman will be broadcast live on 650 AM WSM.

The new series adds another layer to the genre's longstanding relationship with the Mother Church, highlighted by the storied venue playing host to the annual Americana Music Association's Americana Honors & Awards Show. Held in the midst of the AMA's AmericanaFest, the gala takes place this year on September 12th. Margo Price, who's nominated in three categories at this year's awards, finishes a run of three sold-out dates at the Ryman this Wednesday.

The full schedule for Americana at the Ryman:

July 15 — Buddy Miller and Friends Lee Ann Womack, Tony Joe White, The McCrary Sisters, Elizabeth Cook and Parker Millsap

July 22 — Jim Lauderdale and William Fitzsimmons

July 29 — Mark O’Connor and Brandy Clark

August 5 — To Be Announced Soon

August 12 — Amanda Shires and Caitlin Rose

August 19 — Justin Townes Earle and The Band of Heathens