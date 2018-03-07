American Aquarium Prep New Album 'Things Change'

As far as album titles go, Things Change would seem to be an understatement for American Aquarium. The new LP, due to be released June 1st through New West Records, sees an entirely revamped lineup behind bandleader BJ Barham.
Originally formed in 2006, American Aquarium announced the dissolution of its former lineup in April of last year. By the fall, Barham — who hit the road in the intervening months for his Great 48 Tour, which hit every state in the contiguous U.S. in 59 days — was touring with a new backing band, including lead guitarist Shane Boeker, drummer Joey Bybee, bassist Ben Hussey, and pedal-steel guitarist Adam Kurtz.
Those four players joined Barham in studio for the recording of Things Change, the Raleigh, North Carolina, group's first studio album since 2015's Wolves and first since joining the New West roster. The record was cut in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where it was produced by fellow singer-songwriter John Fullbright.
The revamped American Aquarium lineup embarks on a summer tour starting May 24th at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. They debuted the updated band during a tour last fall, including their fourth annual Road to Raleigh showcase, where they previewed a handful of new songs like the ferocious "Tough Folks."
Here's American Aquarium's new tour dates:
May 24 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
May 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
May 26 - Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room
May 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
May 28 - Chicago, IL @ City Winery
May 29 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
May 30 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
May 31 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
June 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
June 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
June 5 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
June 6 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
June 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
June 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre
June 9 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint
June 10 - New York City, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
June 12 - Boston, MA @ City Winery
June 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
June 14 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
June 15 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
June 16 - Richmond, VA @ The National
June 21 - Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
June 29 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn