Alison Krauss Plots Extensive 2018 Solo Tour

Alison Krauss embarks on an extensive spring-summer tour, kicking off the 50-date trek on May 16th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. More than a dozen of the shows will be co-headlining gigs with Willie Nelson and Family and in addition Krauss will perform at several festivals throughout the U.S. and Canada.
In 2017, Krauss released Windy City, her fourth solo LP apart from collaborations with her acclaimed bluegrass band Union Station. Produced by Buddy Cannon, Windy City was her first solo effort to reach Number One on Billboard's Country Albums chart, where it debuted in that peak position. The album also scored a pair Grammy nominations. Krauss toured in late 2017 with British singer-songwriter David Gray and earlier this year sang the delicate ballad "Love Heals" with rising country star Levi Hummon.
"Making this record was really about Buddy," Krauss told Rolling Stone Country. "A lot of times my work comes from this place of what I call the 'inner-policeman.' You want to do a good job and do something that comes from within yourself and your standards. But as I've worked with Buddy through the years, I've found that my 'why' got attached to him when I work for him. He really makes me want to do a good job."
Tickets for most dates on the 27-time Grammy winner's tour will go on sale Friday, April 6th, at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of Milwaukee (April 6th, 12 p.m. local time), Pittsburgh (April 13th, 10 a.m. local time), Selbyville (April 16th, 10 a.m. local time), and South Bend (April 20th, 10 a.m. local time).
Alison Krauss Tour dates:
May 16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*
May 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
May 20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
May 22 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
May 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
May 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Outlaw Music Fest
June 6 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
June 9 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Stage at Bayside
June 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
June 12 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium
June 14 – Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace
June 15 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
June 16 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Fest
June 19 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
June 21 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
June 22 – Williamsburg, VA @ Funhouse Fest
June 23 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institute Ampitheatre
June 25 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Downtown Jazz Fest
June 26 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa International Jazz Festival
June 27 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Fest
June 30 – Owensboro, KY @ Rompfest^
July 7 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino
July 8 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center
July 10 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
July 11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 14 – Memphis, TN @ Mud Island Amphitheater
July 15 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
July 28 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
July 29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre@ Grand Sierra Resort
July 31 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
August 1 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts
August 3 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino
August 4 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
August 6 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
August 7 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
August 10 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre
August 11 – Paso Robles @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*
September 6 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino
September 7 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
September 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
September 9 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
September 11 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
September 12 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
September 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
September 20 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
September 21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort