Alison Krauss Plots Extensive 2018 Solo Tour

Alison Krauss embarks on an extensive spring-summer tour, kicking off the 50-date trek on May 16th in Tulsa , Oklahoma . More than a dozen of the shows will be co-headlining gigs with Willie Nelson and Family and in addition Krauss will perform at several festivals throughout the U.S. and Canada .

In 2017, Krauss released Windy City , her fourth solo LP apart from collaborations with her acclaimed bluegrass band Union Station. Produced by Buddy Cannon, Windy City was her first solo effort to reach Number One on Billboard's Country Albums chart, where it debuted in that peak position. The album also scored a pair Grammy nominations. Krauss toured in late 2017 with British singer-songwriter David Gray and earlier this year sang the delicate ballad "Love Heals" with rising country star Levi Hummon.

"Making this record was really about Buddy," Krauss told Rolling Stone Country. "A lot of times my work comes from this place of what I call the 'inner-policeman.' You want to do a good job and do something that comes from within yourself and your standards. But as I've worked with Buddy through the years, I've found that my 'why' got attached to him when I work for him. He really makes me want to do a good job."

Tickets for most dates on the 27-time Grammy winner's tour will go on sale Friday, April 6th, at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of Milwaukee (April 6th, 12 p.m. local time), Pittsburgh (April 13th, 10 a.m. local time), Selbyville (April 16th, 10 a.m. local time), and South Bend (April 20th, 10 a.m. local time).

Alison Krauss Tour dates: