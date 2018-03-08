Alabama Announce the Hits Tour 2018

Country Music Hall of Fame members Alabama will embark on an extensive concert tour this spring and summer, crisscrossing the U.S. and Canada on the Hits Tour 2018.

Promising longtime fans a show filled with many of the hit songs that made Alabama such a dominant force in country and beyond through the 1980s, the Hits Tour kicks off March 23rd in Grand Prairie, Texas, and wraps September 8th in Brandon, Mississippi. More than 20 dates have been announced so far, including a three-night stand at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Founded by cousins Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook in 1969, Alabama have charted more than 30 Number One songs over the course of their career, fusing country songwriting with an unabashedly rock sound to create influential favorites like "Mountain Music," "Song of the South" and "I'm In a Hurry (And Don't Know Why)," among numerous others.

Owen and Gentry will both take the stage on the Hits Tour 2018, but Cook will not, having retired from the road after revealing his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2017.

Here's a complete list of dates, cities and venues announced for Alabama's The Hits Tour 2018:

March 23 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

March 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

April 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

April 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

April 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

May 11 – Highland Heights, KY @ Bank of Kentucky Center

May 12 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

May 19 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures Theme Park

May 20 – Portsmouth, PA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

May 26 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphiteater

May 27 – Forest City, IA @ Tree Town Country Music Festival

June 22 – Manhattan, KS @ Country Stampede

June 23 – North Platte, NE @ Wild West Arena

June 24 – Norfolk, NE @ Divots Center

July 19 – Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam USA

July 28 – Morgantown, WV @ Mountainfest

August 1 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada @ Bell MTS Place

August 2 – Saskatoon, SK, Canada @ Sasktel Centre

August 4 – Camrose, AB, Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree

August 5 – Dawson Creek, BC, Canada @ Encana Events Centre

August 16 – Brownsville, OR @ Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival

September 8 – Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheatre