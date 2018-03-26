ACM Awards 2018: Midland, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina Win New Artist Honors

Ahead of the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards telecast on April 15th, the winners in the new artist category have been revealed, and their respective victories mark the first-ever ACM wins for all three. Midland are the New Vocal Group of the Year, while Brett Young has been selected New Male Vocalist and Lauren Alaina was named New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Related ACM Awards 2018: Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney to Perform Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum also set to play April 15th event in Las Vegas

The winners, each of whom received a surprise phone call with news of their victories from this year's awards-show host, Reba McEntire, are all slated to perform on the live telecast. In addition to their wins, both Alaina and Midland are nominated in other categories, with her nod for Vocal Event of the Year with Kane Brown (for "What Ifs") and the trio's nods for Vocal Group of the Year as well as Single Record of the Year for "Drinkin' Problem."