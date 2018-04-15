ACM Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

When the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards kick off tonight, Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and the trio Midland will arrive as early winners in the new artist categories. "You feel really proud, looking at two of your best friends and going, 'This crazy idea of us doing a project over our love of country music is a testament to follow your ambitions, your dreams and going in full force," Midland's Mark Wystrach told Rolling Stone Country.

Chris Stapleton leads all nominees with eight, followed by Thomas Rhett with six. Keith Urban has five nominations, with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each with four.

Here's the list of winners so far, which will be updated throughout the night:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young - WINNER

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina - WINNER

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

RaeLynn

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco

LoCash

Midland - WINNER

Runaway June

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Album of the Year

The Breaker – Little Big Town

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt

"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton

"Drinkin' Problem" – Midland

"I'll Name the Dogs" – Blake Shelton

Song of the Year

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Female" – Keith Urban (songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally)

"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)

"Whiskey and You" – Chris Stapleton (songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton)

Video of the Year

"Black" – Dierks Bentley

"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne

"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Marry Me" – Thomas Rhett

"We Should Be Friends" – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

"Dear Hate" – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

"Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson

"The Fighter" – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

"What Ifs" – Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina