ACM Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

When the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards kick off tonight, Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and the trio Midland will arrive as early winners in the new artist categories. "You feel really proud, looking at two of your best friends and going, 'This crazy idea of us doing a project over our love of country music is a testament to follow your ambitions, your dreams and going in full force," Midland's Mark Wystrach told Rolling Stone Country.
Chris Stapleton leads all nominees with eight, followed by Thomas Rhett with six. Keith Urban has five nominations, with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each with four.
Here's the list of winners so far, which will be updated throughout the night:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young - WINNER
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina - WINNER
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
RaeLynn
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Lanco
LoCash
Midland - WINNER
Runaway June
Songwriter of the Year
Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Album of the Year
The Breaker – Little Big Town
California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Single Record of the Year
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem" – Midland
"I'll Name the Dogs" – Blake Shelton
Song of the Year
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
"Female" – Keith Urban (songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally)
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)
"Whiskey and You" – Chris Stapleton (songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton)
Video of the Year
"Black" – Dierks Bentley
"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
"Legends" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Marry Me" – Thomas Rhett
"We Should Be Friends" – Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
"Dear Hate" – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
"Funny (How Time Slips Away) – Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson
"The Fighter" – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
"What Ifs" – Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina