ACM Awards 2018: Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney to Perform

A quartet of superstar country acts and an Olympic ski champ are among the latest performers and presenters added to the lineup for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards .

The list of performers now includes Entertainer of the Year nominee Keith Urban, as well as Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum and former ACMs co-host Blake Shelton. Joining the slate of presenters will be Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell and actress Rebecca Romijn.

Previously announced performers include nominees Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett, the 2017 ACM Male Vocalist who is a six-time nominee this year, putting him just behind Chris Stapleton, who snagged a total of eight nods, including his first-ever bid for Entertainer of the Year.

As previously announced, country legend Reba McEntire returns to host the night's proceedings for the 15th time, taking over from Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. McEntire, who is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, previously hosted the show solo from 2001 to 2010 and teamed with Shelton in 2011 and 2012. More performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.