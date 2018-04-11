Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi to Perform Together at 2018 ACM Awards

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards will have a distinctly throwback flavor on Sunday, with a handful of cross-generational performances highlighting the biggest hits from 25 years ago.

Among them, Blake Shelton will join fellow Oklahoma native Toby Keith to perform the latter's Number One debut single "Should've Been a Cowboy," while Jon Pardi – nominated for Album of the Year for California Sunrise this year – will be joined by Alan Jackson to sing the Georgia traditionalist's smash "Chattahoochee." Reba McEntire, who will handle the show's hosting responsibilities, will share the stage with pop star Kelly Clarkson to sing the duet "Does He Love You," originally recorded with Linda Davis.

Additionally, high-school classmates Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina will perform their Number One collaboration "What Ifs," a nominee for Vocal Event of the Year. Keith Urban, who sang "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood at the 2017 ACM Awards, will welcome pop singer-songwriter Julia Michaels to sing their new recording "Coming Home." These appearances join the previously announced performance of the crossover hit "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line.

Dan + Shay, whose single "Tequila" is out now, have also been announced as solo performers, along with performances by Darius Rucker and Chris Young. Previously announced acts include Kenny Chesney (singing his new song "Get Along"), Carrie Underwood (singing her new "Cry Pretty"), Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and many others.

Chris Stapleton leads this year's batch of ACM Awards nominees with eight nods, trailed by Rhett with six nominations. The 53rd ACM Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air live Sunday, April 15th, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.