Chris Stapleton, Jack White to Headline 2018 Pilgrimage Festival

Chris Stapleton will return for his second official appearance at the annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival south of Nashville this fall. The multi-genre music event, which features pop superstar Justin Timberlake as one of its producers, takes place September 22nd and 23rd at the Park at Harlinsdale horse farm in Franklin, Tennessee. During his headlining appearance at last year's event, Timberlake brought out surprise guest Stapleton to re-create their 2015 CMA Awards rendition of "Tennessee Whiskey." Stapleton played the inaugural Pilgrimage Festival in 2015.

In addition to headliners Stapleton, Jack White and Lionel Richie, others taking the stage include Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Counting Crows, Amos Lee, Bleachers, Lord Huron, Dawes, Maggie Rogers, Elle King, Mat Kearney, Valerie June, the Struts, Keb' Mo', Tyminski, Jillian Jacqueline and Joshua Hedley.

During the first day of last year's eclectic gathering, more than 27,000 fans were on hand for performances by Timberlake and Stapleton, as well as Shovels & Rope, Nikki Lane, the Texas Gentlemen and many others. The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival was founded by Kevin Griffin, of Better Than Ezra, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan. Ryan Adams, Amanda Shires with Jason Isbell, Marty Stuart and headliner Eddie Vedder highlighted last year's second day of the event .

According to Timberlake's website, the pop star is off the road the same weekend as Pilgrimage, which could mean a surprise appearance by the fest's co-producer, who has been teaming up with Stapleton of late to perform their song "Say Something," off Timberlake's Man of the Woods LP.