2018 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Carrie Underwood added to her tally as the all-time CMT Music Awards winner when CMT held its annual salute to country-music videos on Wednesday night in Nashville. Underwood's victory in the Female Video of the Year category for her collaboration with Ludacris, "The Champion," earned the entertainer her 18th award. The anthem served as the theme for Super Bowl LII.

The night's big winner, however, was Blake Shelton, who triumphed in both Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for his clip for "I'll Name the Dogs."

The CMTs also recognized some first-time winners. Dan + Shay won Duo Video of the Year for "Tequila," Carly Pearce scored her first trophy for "Every Little Thing" in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category, and Kane Brown won Collaborative Video of the Year for "What Ifs." Brown shared the honor with his duet partner, the now two-time winner Lauren Alaina, who took home Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2017 ceremony.

The Backstreet Boys, who performed their new song "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," won CMT Performance of the Year for their version of "Everybody" with Florida Georgia Line on CMT Crossroads. And the evening's hosts Little Big Town triumphed in Group Video of the Year for "When Someone Stops Loving You."

Here's the full list of winners at the 2018 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Blake Shelton – "I'll Name the Dogs" - WINNER

• Brett Young – "Mercy"

• Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"

• Luke Combs – "When It Rains It Pours"

• Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Blake Shelton – "I'll Name the Dogs" - WINNER

• Dustin Lynch – "Small Town Boy"

• Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"

• Jon Pardi – "Heartache on the Dance Floor"

• Luke Bryan – "Light It Up"

• Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"

• Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion" - WINNER

• Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"

• Lauren Alaina – "Doin’ Fine"

• Maren Morris – "I Could Use a Love Song"

• Miranda Lambert – "Tin Man" From 2017 ACM Awards

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Big & Rich – "California"

• Brothers Osborne – "It Ain’t My Fault"

• Dan + Shay – "Tequila" - WINNER

• Florida Georgia Line – "Smooth"

• High Valley – "She’s With Me"

• Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – "Speak to a Girl"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Lady Antebellum – "You Look Good"

• Lanco – "Greatest Love Story"

• Little Big Town – "When Someone Stops Loving You" - WINNER

• Midland – "Make a Little"

• Old Dominion – "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart"

• Rascal Flatts – "Yours If You Want It"

• Zac Brown Band – "My Old Man"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing" - WINNER

• Danielle Bradbery – "Sway"

• Devin Dawson – "All on Me"

• Lanco – "Greatest Love Story"

• Russell Dickerson – "Yours"

• Walker Hayes – "You Broke Up With Me"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant to Be"

• Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"

• Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – "Flatliner"

• Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"

• Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs" - WINNER

• Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – "Craving You"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

• Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – "Stand Up for Something" (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

• Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – "Everybody" (From CMT Crossroads) - WINNER

• Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – "Midnight Rider" (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)

• Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – "September" (From CMT Crossroads)

• Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – "I Won't Back Down" (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

• Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – "The Fighter" (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)