Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean lead all nominees with four each at the 2018 CMT Music Awards. The nominations for the annual show honoring outstanding achievement in country music videos were announced Tuesday morning.

Little Big Town have been tapped to host the awards, set for Wednesday, June 6th. The quartet is also nominated for three awards, one in the Group Video of the Year category for "When Someone Stops Loving You" and two in the CMT Performance of the Year field.

Underwood, FGL and Aldean are all nominated in the Video of the Year category. Underwood is featured for her video with Ludacris, "The Champion"; Florida Georgia Line for their collaboration with Bebe Rexha, "Meant to Be"; and Aldean for "You Make It Easy." Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett round out the category. The final nominees, which are fan-voted, will be announced the morning of the show with the winner chosen via social media during the awards.

A number of artists from outside the traditional Nashville world also scored nominations, including Justin Timberlake, Ludacris, Common, Derek Trucks and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The CMT Music Awards air June 6th at 8:00 p.m./ET on CMT.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant to Be"

• Blake Shelton – "I'll Name the Dogs"

• Brett Young – "Mercy"

• Brothers Osborne – "It Ain’t My Fault"

• Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"

• Dan + Shay – "Tequila"

• Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"

• Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"

• Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"

• Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"

• Luke Combs – "When It Rains It Pours"

• Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Blake Shelton – "I'll Name the Dogs"

• Dustin Lynch – "Small Town Boy"

• Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"

• Jon Pardi – "Heartache on the Dance Floor"

• Luke Bryan – "Light It Up"

• Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"

• Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"

• Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"

• Lauren Alaina – "Doin’ Fine"

• Maren Morris – "I Could Use a Love Song"

• Miranda Lambert – "Tin Man" From 2017 ACM Awards

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Big & Rich – "California"

• Brothers Osborne – "It Ain’t My Fault"

• Dan + Shay – "Tequila"

• Florida Georgia Line – "Smooth"

• High Valley – "She’s With Me"

• Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – "Speak to a Girl"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Lady Antebellum – "You Look Good"

• Lanco – "Greatest Love Story"

• Little Big Town – "When Someone Stops Loving You"

• Midland – "Make a Little"

• Old Dominion – "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart"

• Rascal Flatts – "Yours If You Want It"

• Zac Brown Band – "My Old Man"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"

• Danielle Bradbery – "Sway"

• Devin Dawson – "All on Me"

• Lanco – "Greatest Love Story"

• Russell Dickerson – "Yours"

• Walker Hayes – "You Broke Up With Me"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant to Be"

• Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"

• Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – "Flatliner"

• Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"

• Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"

• Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – "Craving You"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

• Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – "Stand Up for Something" (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

• Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – "Everybody" (From CMT Crossroads)

• Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – "Midnight Rider" (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)

• Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – "September" (From CMT Crossroads)

• Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – "I Won't Back Down" (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)

• Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – "The Fighter" (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)