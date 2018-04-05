Tortuga Music Festival 2018: 10 Must-See Acts

Held each spring since 2013, the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has earned a reputation for beachside concerts benefiting marine-conservation efforts with the Rock the Ocean Foundation. Tortuga is even named after the sea turtles that call Florida's shores home. But this year, what has primarily been known as a country and roots festival is taking a further step out of its shell.

Kicking off April 6th, the 2018 edition of the fest features an eclectic lineup of musical styles and stars, from slow-rolling gangsta rap to Seventies pop-rock and straight up honky-tonk on two sandy stages. Here's the 10 artists you just can't miss this weekend.