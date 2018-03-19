SXSW 2018: 25 Best Country, Americana Shows We Saw
From eclectic sets by Devin Dawson and Caroline Rose to star-is-born turns by Billy Strings and Liz Brasher
The Americana music umbrella makes room for a whole lot of genres, and nowhere was that more clear than during the 2018 South By Southwest lineup, as country, rock, folk and blues sounds filled venues around Austin. But SXSW is a famously eclectic gathering, where even country-radio superstars like Keith Urban can feel at home. Here's the 25 best things we saw at SXSW from the country and Americana genres.