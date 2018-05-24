Outlaw Country Exhibit: 12 Most Badass Items at Country Hall of Fame's New Showcase

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville follows the wild success of its Dylan, Cash, and the Nashville Cats exhibit with a deep dive into the Outlaw country era. Opening May 25th and running for nearly three years, Outlaws & Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s traces the origins of the movement, beginning with Bobby Bare's game-changing 1973 album Lullabyes, Legends and Lies through the rise of Waylon, Willie and the boys.

Related 'Luckenbach, Texas' at 40: How Waylon Jennings Created an Outlaw Fantasy Subtitled "Back to the Basics of Love," Jennings' 1977 crossover hit pined for a simpler way of life that may have never existed

A full multimedia experience, the exhibit features essays on little-known but integral figures like college football coach Darrell Roy, new video packages – including a can't-miss history of the Armadillo World Headquarters in Austin – and a cache of memorabilia from Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Townes Van Zandt and more. Ahead of Outlaws & Armadillos' opening to the public, Rolling Stone Country toured the showcase to assemble this list of must-see artifacts. (Photos by Jordan O'Donnell.)