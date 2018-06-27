Little Big Town's Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit: 5 Must See Items

On Tuesday night, Little Big Town celebrated the opening of The Power of Four, their new exhibit at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, with a special preview event for the music industry that followed a program for LBT fans held at the museum's CMA Theater.

The exhibit begins with a look at the childhoods of members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet – complete with toys, sports uniforms, and school photos – and spans their entire career as a group, from their meeting in the late Nineties all the way to their most recent album, 2017's The Breaker.

"If you go back to the beginning of this exhibit and look at those people, I don’t think we ever could have dreamed this up," Westbrook tells Rolling Stone Country. "This is just amazing, and we're so humbled and grateful and excited. It's overwhelming."

The group's friends and families were all in attendance, with a few of their children getting a quick preview before the event began, excitedly pointing out their father's pants or their mother's dress. It was especially poignant for Schlapman, whose parents were celebrating their own milestone. "My parents are celebrating 52 years today," she says. "So, it's really special that we can add this to that celebration."

"I think [our families] are gonna be even more overwhelmed, too," Westbrook adds. "That's the people that supported us through all these years, before we ever became a band. It was them that gave us the courage to step out and try something like this. They're the constant. That's the foundation."

The exhibit officially opens to the public on June 29th and runs through June 9th, 2018. Here's five of the coolest thing we saw in The Power of Four, with commentary from the band itself.