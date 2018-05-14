Country Disco: 15 Great, Wild and WTF Songs

One of the instant head-turners on Kacey Musgraves' new album Golden Hour was the disco-hyped track "High Horse," which generated such buzz that Musgraves made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend with an elaborate performance of the song.

But it's hardly the first time that country music has embraced the Seventies dancefloor. Thanks to disco's success on the charts and the popularity of both Saturday Night Fever and, later, Urban Cowboy, country artists were all too happy to dabble in those contemporary sounds: a four-on-the-floor beat, rubbery basslines and jittery hi-hats. The results were interesting, to say the least. Here's 15 songs – some good, some head-scratchingly weird – that defined country-disco.