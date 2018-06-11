CMA Music Festival 2018: 30 Best Things We Saw

The 2018 edition of CMA Music Festival had all the requisite star power that keeps tens of thousands of fans flocking to Nashville every June. Names like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean all performed at the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, while rising talent like Carly Pearce, Dillon Carmichael, Ashley McBryde and Linsday Ell dotted stages around Music City, working their way up to larger-stage slots in the years to come.

Most performances were official CMA events, but others – like Dierks Bentley's album-release party at the Ryman Auditorium – just happened to fall during festival week. As such, we cast a wide net for our recap, resulting in these 30 best things we saw.