2018 Country Music Preview: 30 Most Anticipated Albums and Tours
From new LPs by Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley to tours by Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney
More News
For fans of country and Americana music, 2018 is shaping up to be a bountiful year. Groundbreaking Nashville artists like Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley are returning with new albums, while up-and-comers like Lanco and Devin Dawson unveil debuts that should make them strong additions to the format. In Americana, BJ Barham's American Aquarium ready their first release with a new lineup, Australian chanteuse Ruby Boots drops an eclectic LP and Anderson East bares more of his soul on his sophomore album. There are also a ton of tours to keep an eye on. Here are the shows and records we're most excited to see and hear.