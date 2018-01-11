2018 Country Music Preview: 30 Most Anticipated Albums and Tours

Trending

From new LPs by Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley to tours by Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney

A new album from Kacey Musgraves and headlining tours by Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert are among the anticipated highlights of 2018.
By David Browne, Brittany Spanos, Joseph Hudak, Marissa R. Moss, Dan Hyman, Robert Crawford, Brittney McKenna, Jeff Gage

For fans of country and Americana music, 2018 is shaping up to be a bountiful year. Groundbreaking Nashville artists like Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley are returning with new albums, while up-and-comers like Lanco and Devin Dawson unveil debuts that should make them strong additions to the format. In Americana, BJ Barham's American Aquarium ready their first release with a new lineup, Australian chanteuse Ruby Boots drops an eclectic LP and Anderson East bares more of his soul on his sophomore album. There are also a ton of tours to keep an eye on. Here are the shows and records we're most excited to see and hear.