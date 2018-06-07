2018 CMT Music Awards: 10 Best, Worst and WTF Moments
From the royal silliness of the pre-taped opening to Kelsea Ballerini's marvelous back-to-basics performance
The 2018 CMT Music Awards were a head-spinning two-plus hours of colorful performances, dad jokes and wild juxtapositions.
It was a show where Kelsea Ballerini's simplified and stunning rendition of "I Hate Love Songs" shared screen time with the smoke and mirrors of the Backstreet Boys. Where well-choreographed productions were offset by Carly Pearce's spontaneous emotion. And where Carrie Underwood channeled Axl Rose in her strongest rendition yet of the power ballad "Cry Pretty." Here's the 10 best, worst and most WTF moments of the annual salute to country music videos.