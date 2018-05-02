10 Classic Country Albums Turning 40 This Year

In country music history, 1978 goes down as something like the commercial peak of the country-rockin' Outlaw movement. I've Always Been Crazy, by Waylon Jennings, for example, became that year the first country album ever to ship Gold, and duet album Waylon & Willie, behind the success of crossover single "Mama, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” quickly went Platinum, as did Willie Nelson's collection of pop standards, Stardust.

What gets downplayed, though, is that 1978 was just as big a year for the sorts of pop country typically portrayed as Outlaw's mortal enemy. Kenny Rogers' The Gambler launched the process of turning him into a superstar, while Dolly Parton's Heartbreaker was the most pure-pop album she'd released to date.

This is typically how it's always been in country music. Hardcore and softshell sounds compete, with one or the other styles dominant in any given moment, but both ever present. Forty years later, thank goodness, we can see that the main country storyline in 1978 wasn't hard v. soft, but, rather, both please.