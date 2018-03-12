2018 Country to Country Festival: 10 Best Things We Saw in the U.K.

Country music's international appeal was reinforced this past weekend as more than 50,000 fans made the annual pilgrimage to the O2 Arena in London, one of three host cities of the annual Country to Country (C2C) festival.

Related Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage During Ireland C2C Concert According to his wife Faith Hill, who addressed the crowd, McGraw was suffering from dehydration

For the past six years, a group of Nashville ambassadors, from veterans to up-and-comers, have picked up and relocated to stages across London, Dublin and Glasgow, for three days of arena shows, club gigs and songwriters' rounds. It's the only time of the U.K. year that you'll ever find cowboy boots, Stetson hats and tour T-shirts in such a concentrated form.

Rolling Stone Country trained its sights on London's O2 to catch sets by Music City royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the reunited Sugarland and breakout stars like Ashley McBryde and Lukas Nelson. Here's the 10 best things we saw.