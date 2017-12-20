10 Best Country Music Videos of 2017

Crime paid in 2017 – at least in country music videos, where some of the genre's biggest and best indulged their lawbreakers fantasies. No less than four major country videos released during Donald Trump's first year as president depicted a whole range of criminal acts and, amazingly, they were all guilty of being great.

Among them, Sam Outlaw was an easy mark for a beautiful and dangerous outlaw. Thomas Rhett played undercover cop to Maren Morris' shotgun-wielding bank robber, taking down a crime boss in the process. Midland sold hooch on the sly and took a joy ride in a police cruiser. And Brothers Osborne issued some razor sharp political commentary with an epic Point Break-inspired robbing spree.

Meanwhile, the good times still looked as inviting as ever in offerings from Luke Combs, Paul Cauthen and the Band of Heathens, showing new and exciting ways to get over the one who left, or simply get on down.

From Miranda Lambert's no-frills shower stall performance of "Tin Man" to Brothers Osborne's adrenaline-packed "It Ain't My Fault," here are Rolling Stone Country's favorite videos of the year, in no particular order.