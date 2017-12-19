10 Best Country Collaborations of 2017
From Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood's empowering "The Fighter" to Brad Paisley and Mick Jagger's bawdy "Drive of Shame"
This year country music hearkened back to its glory days of duets, when superstar solo performers often teamed up – think Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. In 2017, however, that means names like Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris. Both pairings delivered some of the year's most thrilling collaborations on country radio. Other mash-ups were more under the radar, be they album cuts, like Dustin Lynch and Karen Fairchild's stunning "Love Me or Leave Me Alone," or Americana hidden gems, like Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash and John Paul White's poignant "It Ain't Over Yet." Here are the year's 10 best collabs.