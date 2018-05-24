Hear Tim McGraw Sing 'Humble and Kind' in Spanish

With an estimated 50 million native and second-language speakers in the United States , Spanish is the country's second-most-spoken language. Music, however, being a universal language, country superstar Tim McGraw has combined the two with his Spanish-language performance of the Grammy-winning "Humble and Kind."

Related Tim McGraw Tweets Support for Dick's, Walmart's New Gun Policy Sporting goods giant and other companies will no longer sell firearms to those under 21

Written by Lori McKenna, the inspirational tune was adapted into Spanish under the title "Nunca Te Olvides De Amar" – which literally translates to "Never Forget to Love" – by Argentine singer-songwriter Claudia Brant. McGraw appears in a modified version of the song's original video, directed by Wes Edwards and featuring scenes from the Oprah Winfrey documentary, Belief.

"I've said repeatedly that 'Humble and Kind' has a universal message, so singing the song in Spanish, for me, is a way to really stand up to that statement," McGraw tells Billboard. "It's one thing to say 'I'm being universal' and it's another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message. To make someone understand that you're trying to love them through a song and work to make people feel it is a pretty cool thing."

While there is no overtly political message to "Humble and Kind," presenting it in Spanish at a time when so much debate surrounds the issue of immigration is perhaps no coincidence. McGraw and his wife, singer Faith Hill, have made more overt political gestures in recent years, including speaking out in support of "common sense" gun control laws.

The original versions of "Humble and Kind" were included on McGraw's 2015 LP Damn Country Music and McKenna's The Bird and the Rifle, released in 2016.