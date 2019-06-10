Heroes and Villains Clash in Chemical Brothers’ New ‘Eve of Destruction’ Video

Ahead of the Chemical Brothers’ headlining gig at Glastonbury, the electronic duo have released their new video for “Eve of Destruction,” the opening track off their recent album No Geography.

In the spirit of the legendary Japanese sci-fi series Ultraman, the “Eve of Destruction” video, directed by the duo’s longtime visual collaborators Adam Smith and Marcus Lyall, features an army of elaborately dressed superheroes and villains in DYI outfits duking it out to the Chemical Brothers’ frenzied beat.

Chemical Brothers previously shared videos for “Free Yourself,” “MAH” and “We’ve Got to Try” from their 2019 LP. The duo previously announced a pair of North American gig this summer, August 1st in Queens, New York – their first New York City area show in nearly 10 years – and an August 3rd headlining slot at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.

Additionally, Chemical Brothers have revealed plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 LP Surrender this summer with a massive reissue featuring previously unreleased ‘Secret Psychedelic Mixes’ of the Surrender tracks, album-era remixes and a DVD of restored promo videos and film of their Glastonbury 2000 performance. Full details of the Surrender reissue are forthcoming.