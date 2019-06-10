Hear Bat For Lashes Preview New Album With ‘Kids in the Dark’

Bat For Lashes will release her fifth album, Lost Girls, on September 6th via AWAL Recordings. The singer, born Natasha Khan, has previewed the release with a buoyant new single, “Kids In The Dark.” The ambient, synth-laced track is a love song recalling times of youth as Khan croons, “Let’s take it down/To where the loving starts/Where we’re just kids in the dark.”

Recorded in Los Angeles, Lost Girls is a conceptual album with ten tracks that pay homage to ’80s films that influenced Khan and recreate a world in LA around a character named Nikki Pink. Khan has teased the new music with a series of short videos on social media, including one with the caption, “Have you seen this lost girl? Call +1 213-675-6673 now.”

Bat For Lashes’ last album, The Bride, dropped in 2016. The album, which also followed a fictional character, centered on marriage. “Marriage is one of the few spiritual rituals we can collectively share as a culture,” Khan told Rolling Stone. “It’s interesting that anyone’s willing to go through this ritual, but if you take away the thing they need to fulfill that obligation, what happens? So I took away the groom and made her go on a honeymoon alone. I thought it would be a nice metaphor for falling in love with yourself, starting a journey of self-discovery. You can’t just give that responsibility to something outside of yourself – you can’t count on someone to complete you and make you happy forever. So what happens when you take the crutch away? In film and storytelling it’s really interesting when the character is flung into the opposite of their expectation.”

Lost Girls is currently available for preorder via Bat For Lashes’ website.

Lost Girls Tracklisting

1. Kids In The Dark

2. The Hunger

3. Feel For You

4. Desert Man

5. Jasmine

6. Vampires

7. So Good

8. Safe Tonight

9. Peach Sky

10. Mountains