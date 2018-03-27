Hear A$AP Rocky Team With BlocBoy JB on Slick New Song 'Bad Company'

A$AP Rocky continues to unleash new music in 2018 as the Harlem rapper teams with BlocBoy JB on the new song "Bad Company." Rocky uploaded the track, his fifth new song this year, on SoundCloud Monday night.

The three-minute track glides along on a slick beat as A$AP Rocky and BlocBoy JB – the emerging Memphis rapper who has already recruited Drake and 21 Savage for features in the past few months – trade verses.



"Bad Company" follows A$AP Rocky's "Cocky," a collaboration with Gucci Man and 21 Savage that's destined for the Uncle Drew soundtrack, along with SoundCloud offerings like "☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$," "Above" and the Dean Blunt-produced "Money Bags Freestyle."

Each of the SoundCloud songs have been accompanied by a caption that reads "TESTING," suggesting the tracks could wind up on A$AP Rocky's next LP, the follow-up to 2015's At. Long. Last. A$AP.

Despite the three-year gap between albums, A$AP Rocky kept busy lyrically over the past year with a handful of high-profile guest verses, including Tyler the Creator's Who Dat Boy," Lana Del Rey's "Summer Bummer," G-Eazy's "No Limit" with Cardi B, Maroon 5's "Whiskey" and, most recently, Thirty Seconds to Mars' "One Track Mind."