Rolling Stone App: Frequently Asked Questions

How do I access content on the Rolling Stone App?

Download the latest version from the app store, depending on your platform:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/rolling-stone-magazine/id584432649

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=rolling.stone.magazine&hl=en_US&gl=US

Once you have our app downloaded, you have the option to subscribe to content.

2. Can I download the app to my tablet or my phone?

Yes! The app is available for all Android and Apple phones and tablets

3.What does the Rolling Stone App subscription include?

Access to articles and the eEdition of the magazine viewable through the app

4. If I have a subscription via the Rolling Stone app, can I access RollingStone.com articles via a browser or the eEdition of the magazine via a browser?

No, for access to the articles on RollingStone.com, you are required a Digital subscription and for access to the eEdition, you are required a Print Plus subscription

5.Can I access the app using my Rolling Stone Print Plus or Digital subscription?

No, you can only access via an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To access in-app content, download the Rolling Stone Magazine App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and subscribe.

6. How do I cancel my subscription for the Rolling Stone App?

Subscriptions via the mobile app is managed by a third party partner, either Google or Apple.

To cancel your subscription from your iPhone or iPad, please go to: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202039

To cancel your subscription from your Android device, please go to: https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7018481?co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid&hl=en

7. How do I contact Apple or Google in regards to billing?

Subscriptions via the mobile app is managed by a third party partner, either Google or Apple. For questions on billing or your subscription, please contact:

Apple: (800) MY–APPLE (800–692–7753)

Google: 1-855-836-1987

8. I’m having trouble with reading articles or accessing the content on my app

Go to the Apple or Google Play Store and download the most recent version of the Rolling Stone App and sync your subscription by following steps below.

9. I already purchased a subscription via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store but I can’t figure how to log in. How do I sync my subscription?



10. How can I personalize my feed?

When you first open the app, you can choose what categories interest you to create a custom feed. You can access the feed via the “For You” icon in the bottom nav. You can change your settings at any time in the settings menu.

11. How can I save articles to view later?

You can click the bookmark on any article, gallery, or gallery image for view later in the “For You” menu. It will show up under the “Saved” tab.

12. How can I share articles?

Because this is a paid product, sharing to social media is not currently supported.

13. How can I view the e-magazine articles fullscreen on my phone?

If you double tap the article you are reading, it will open a window with the text flowed in a more easily readable format for mobile. Alternatively, you can zoom in to any image or article through pinch/expand finger movement on the screen.

14. Can I download an eEdition of the magazine onto my device?

Yes! You can bookmark and save your favorite issues to the “saved” screen of the Magazine section. The magazines can be quite large, since they’re packed with content, so this process can take a bit, depending on your connection.