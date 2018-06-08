A Brief Guide to the 'Kids See Ghosts' Tracklist

By now, Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s collaborative effort Kids See Ghosts has hit all major streaming services. Its release last night – a livestreamed listening party outside of Los Angeles – was clouded in confusion. The event was delayed several hours without any updates, and one attendee described the experience of hearing the album live as “like a really good night at a bar, but we couldn’t even hear that clearly.”

Related Kanye West, Kid Cudi Release Joint Album 'Kids See Ghosts' The highly anticipated collaboration – and third of Kanye's five promised weekly albums – just got its premiere

The chaotic atmosphere extended to the album’s official rollout. The album, as of writing, has incorrect listings for almost every song's title. According to Def Jam, that’s because of unspecified technical difficulties, and they will be presumably fixed soon. In the meantime, we’ve compiled a brief guide so you know which song it is you’re listening to.

1. “Feel The Love” — Mislabeled as “4th Dimension”

How you know which song it is: The album intro opens with Kid Cudi plaintively shouting “I can still feel the love,” and immediately follows with a show-stopping Pusha-T verse, reprising his role on Daytona as one of the sharpest lyricists alive. It goes a little crazy from there, and Kanye barking “Where the chorus?” to summon back Cudi is a high point for the entire album.

2. “Fire” — Mislabeled as “Kids See Ghosts”

How to know which song it is: This sounds like a Cudi song, through and through. It begins with an rough guitar loop, but soon reveals the beat's real foundation: Cudi’s humming, arguably his most iconic calling card after ten years in the game.

3. “4th Dimension” — Mislabeled as “Cudi Montage”

How to know which song it is: This is the one with the Louis Prima flip. (That’s the post-WWII-era jump blues singer crooning about Santa Claus.) It’s the kind of deft, muscular beatmaking that Kanye’s known best for: he lets the sample play out first so you know what he was working with, then proceeds to tear it to component parts and builds a song out of them.

4. “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)”

How to know which song it is: They got this one right! If you’ve been listening to Ye since its release last week, this is the song that sounds like the previous album’s standout “Ghost Town,” though it’s a darker, booming take.

5. “Reborn” — Mislabeled as “Feel The Love”

How to know which song it is: Kicking off with plinking keys and plaintive Cudi singing, this feels like the thesis statement of the album, and the best proof of concept for what Cudi is capable of when paired with his mentor. It’s also, by a significant margin, the longest song on the album.

6. “Kids See Ghosts” — Mislabeled as “Fire”

How to know which song it is: Honestly, you should be able to get this one on your own – the chorus of “Kids see ghosts sometimes / Kids see ghosts sometimes / Kids see ghosts sometimes” is a dead giveaway.

7. “Cudi Montage” — Mislabeled as “Reborn”

How to know which song it is: The prominently featured sample here is from an acoustic demo from Kurt Cobain called “Burn The Rain,” taken from 2015’s Montage of Heck soundtrack. The song builds around the uneasy guitar line, adding drums, then synths that soften the song. It’s also best described as the song that sounds like an album closer.