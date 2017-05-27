Watch Richard Nixon's Ghost Visit Donald Trump in 'Simpsons' Short

Donald Trump attempts to make a deal with former FBI director James Comey and is visited by Richard Nixon's ghost in The Simpsons' latest biting look into the Trump White House.

The "125 Days" short opens with scandal surrounding the administration, as Trump's closest advisors – Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner and Kellyanne Conway – all hang from the White House ceiling as Vice President Mike Pence erases the "Vice" from his desk's name plate.

Inside the presidential bedroom, Trump asks the ousted Comey to turn over all evidence that the FBI has against him, and in return Trump promises to erase all of his non-existent tapes. As the walls begin to close in on Trump, Nixon's ghost arrives to offer some advice, from one beleaguered president to another.

"I came to thank you, Donald. I'm moving up. Thanks to you, I'm now the 44th best president," Nixon's ghost said. "I just have one piece of advice: If you have tapes, burn them!"

As always with The Simpsons' Trump-trashing shorts, the best jokes are in the details: The president's nighttime reading includes I'm Still Fired by Bill O'Reilly, How to Lose Friends and Piss Off Israel and Two Scoops for Me. Framed on Trump's wall is a personalized "Get Out of Jail Free" card from Monopoly and, behind Nixon's ghost, the photograph of Trump's secret Oval Office meeting with Sergei Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.