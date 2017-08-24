Watch Wild 'BoJack Horseman' Trailer With No BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman is conspicuously absent from the existential zaniness of "Hollywoo" in the hilarious new trailer for Season Four of Netflix's BoJack Horseman. The animated comedy returns September 8th.

The clip provides a succinct breakdown of what every other major character will be up to in the new season: Diane (Alison Brie) is working at a blog, Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) is running for Governor, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) is falling in love with a mouse and Todd (Aaron Paul) continues to find himself, as always, embroiled in an array of wacky adventures.

The Season Four trailer also teases the the arrival of BoJack's estranged daughter. After meeting Todd and explaining how she grew up with people comparing her to BoJack, Todd replies horrified, "That's a terrible thing to say to a baby!"

The beloved titular horse (voiced by Will Arnett) does appear from a distance, speeding along empty desert roads throughout the clip. Finally, in the clip's final shot, BoJack arrives at a strange cabin in the woods.