Watch Violent First 'Punisher' Trailer

A violent new trailer shows the origins of the Marvel comic-book hero The Punisher, as he will be depicted in Netflix's serial-TV adaptation.

As character Frank Castle – played by Jon Bernthal, who previously depicted Castle in Season Two of Daredevil – gazes lovingly at his wife, he sees a masked man in military garb shoot her in the back of her head. Then as Metallica's "One" plays, the screen shows Castle (a retired Marine) sharpening a knife, loading guns and spray-painting a wall as he prepares for an ambush. After a barrage of bullets, it shows Castle, now in full Punisher garb with a skull on his chest, questioning his targets about the assassination of his family.

The clip features Castle explaining that the CIA wants him dead as he forms an alliance with a man who wants to help him on one condition: "I want to kill 'em all." Mayhem ensues.

Although the trailer ends with a teaser of the release date, it's scrambled only to reveal that it will be coming out this year.

Netflix has reportedly been working on the adaptation since January 2016. In April of that year, showrunner Steve Lightfoot explained in a statement why he wanted to do the series. "For me, the complexity and unpredictability of Frank Castle make him an incredibly compelling character and I couldn't be more excited to dive into his world," he said. "After watching Jon's performance in Marvel's Daredevil I could not be more excited to be working with him to further develop and progress the story of this anti-hero in a show of his own."